West Texas Weekly

By Richard Mark Glover MARFA – Rice University Professor of Architecture Carlos Jimenez spoke at the Marfa Architecture + Design Symposium this week-end, suggesting the Far West Texas town is a place “you come to discover something.” “The presence of Donald Judd, the landscape and art of this town magnifies…
A Look at Big Bend through the Eyes of a Visitor
In mid-December, I traveled to Big Bend National Park to get away from the cold and wet East coast weather with my business Treks West Tours. With temps in the 60’s, it was a much nicer place to be than my home in Maryland. We flew into El Paso and…
Staying Busy in Fort Davis
Fort Davis is a small town with a whole lot of personality! It may have fewer paved streets than the other major cities in the Tri-county area, but Fort Davis is a wonderful place to live and an even better place to visit. From the world-renowned McDonald Observatory to the…
Inside Big Bend National Park
By: Robbie Robison Big Bend National Park is the unpolished gem of the National Park Service. It is a rare find with beauty lying in its rough and rugged contours and shape. Once seen the beholder recognizes there is no other like it in the world. Big Bend National Park lies…
“Desert Blues” in Marfa
Taureg energy metered over the Capri stage last Thursday night in Marfa as the motor coach traveling Bedoiun band “Tinariwen” pumped the sound of a different desert into the West Texas air. Surreal, at times you expected the six man band to drop their electric guitars, pull off their kufeyas…
Visiting Big Bend National Park
Big Bend National Park is part of the vast Chihuahuan Desert that extends from Central Mexico into Southern New Mexico. This culturally rich area is known for being rugged and remote. While these features are part of what draws many visitors to the area, they are also the top two…
Marfa Lodging
Marfa is full of fantastic restaurants, magnificent art galleries and diverse gift shops, but the abundance of unique lodging options make it the perfect place to set-up camp as you explore West Texas. Historic Marfa Hotels Many of Marfa’s most desired hotels have been accommodating guests for decades. The…
Alpine: A Unique Dining Destination
There is no shortage of good food in Alpine. From locally owned favorites to fast food chains, Alpine offers the most diversity of any city in the Tri-County area. After all, Alpine is home to the only Dairy Queen or McDonald’s for at least 50 miles! However, the eateries that shouldn’t be…
Funeral by Day, Concert by Night
Nudging up against the cosmos might be the great lesson in life. At least that seemed to be the message at George’s funeral. Not so much astronomy or cosmology but escalating consciousness through encounter with the mundane; goats, jails, strangers, persistence and experiments. Nudging but keeping your feet in your…