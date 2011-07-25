Visit Alpine Texas

The first thing you’ll notice when you visit Alpine is the beauty that surrounds this charming desert community.

Fluffy clouds, mild temperatures and soaring mountains offer the perfect invitation to guests who want to get away from the crowd and still be able to enjoy the modern conveniences of a bigger city.

You will not find a Wal Mart or shopping mall in this bustling town, but other well-known chains offer the perfect complement to local establishments.

Originally, the area was a campsite for cattlemen tending their herds. In 1888, after a series of name changes, Alpine was officially created.

However, it wasn’t until the construction of Sul Ross State University and the opening of Big Bend National Park that the town really experienced significant population growth. Today, Alpine is home to approximately 5,800 residents and over 100 businesses.

There are numerous reasons why Alpine is the perfect staging ground for your visit to West Texas. Luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options and a host of cultural activities are sure to please even the most discerning visitor.

Alpine Texas Hotels

The Alpine Texas hotels range from quaint guest houses to reliable chains. Historical buildings scattered across the city are home to some of the more desired hotels. The Holland Hotel, Maverick Inn and White House Inn feature charming guest rooms in antique settings.

Other choices include:

The Alpine Guest Lofts

Hampton Inn

Best Western Classic Inn

Highland Inn

Bien Venido Motel

Oak Tree Inn

La Loma Inn

Alpine Texas Restaurants

Dining options offer a taste of local flavor to visitors. Culinary choices range from hotdogs out of a Winnebago called the Cow Dog to flavorful steaks at the Reata Restaurant to authentic Mexican cuisine at La Casita. Alicia’s Mexican Restaurant, the Longhorn Steakhouse, Oriental Express, Buffalo Rose Saloon and several fast food joints also cater to guests.

Playing in Alpine

Alpine offers a full calendar of events to both visitors and locals. From rodeo contests to theater productions at Sul Ross to baseball games at Kokernot Field, Alpine has something for everyone.

The Big Bend Museum, located on the Sul Ross campus, is the perfect starting point for visitors. Constructed in 1937, this fascinating museum showcases the history of the Big Bend with an emphasis on promoting the cultural diversity found in the area. The museum is open from Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free.

Kokernot Field is the home of the Alpine Cowboys, a semipro baseball team in the Pecos League. This open-air park is a delightful place to watch the Cowboys or local high school teams play ball. Adjacent to the field is Kokernot Park, the city’s largest outdoor area. Featuring a pool, tennis courts and acres of walking trails, this shady spot is ideal for a picnic. The park is also near the Alpine Country Club, which includes a 9-hole golf course, and the Theater of the Big Bend, where outdoor theater productions take place.

Charming art galleries and chic boutiques offer shopping opportunities for visitors. Notable options include:

Catchlight Art Gallery

Kiowa Gallery

Gallery on the Square

Ocotillo Enterprises

Ivey’s Emporium

Apache Trading Post

Transpecos Guitars

Big Bend Saddlery

Quetzal Imports

Alpine also offers live music at several venues. The most famous is the Railroad Blues, where the Sangria is almost as well-known as the artists who grace the stage every week.

Several annual festivals cap off the offerings in this lively town. The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo, Art Walk and Big Bend Balloon Bash are definitely worth checking out.

Photos by rutlo and CosmoPolitician