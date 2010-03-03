Election Results March 2nd, 2010

ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS FOR BREWSTER AND PRESIDIO COUNTY COURTESTY SEC. OF STATE: http://enr.sos.state.tx.us/enr/results/

BREWSTER COUNTY, DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

RACE NAME PARTY PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT

U. S. Representative District 23

Miguel Ortiz DEM 204 24.87% 324 20.46%

Ciro D. Rodriguez – Incumbent DEM 616 75.12% 1,259 79.53%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 820 1,583

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-



Governor

Alma Ludivina Aguado DEM 41 5.30% 84 5.57%

Felix (Rodriguez) Alvarado DEM 60 7.76% 171 11.35%

Bill Dear DEM 15 1.94% 29 1.92%

Clement E. Glenn DEM 36 4.65% 58 3.85%

Star Locke DEM 26 3.36% 45 2.98%

Farouk Shami DEM 102 13.19% 205 13.61%

Bill White DEM 493 63.77% 914 60.69%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 773 1,506

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 23.63% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Lieutenant Governor

Linda Chavez-Thompson DEM 336 43.97% 734 52.54%

Ronnie Earle DEM 231 30.23% 390 27.91%

Marc Katz DEM 197 25.78% 273 19.54%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 764 1,397

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 21.92% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Attorney General

Barbara Ann Radnofsky DEM 516 100.00% 1,015 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 516 1,015

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 15.93% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Bill Burton DEM 381 56.44% 666 50.03%

Hector Uribe DEM 294 43.55% 665 49.96%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 675 1,331

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 20.89% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of Agriculture

Richard “Kinky” Friedman DEM 398 52.64% 830 57.39%

Hank Gilbert DEM 358 47.35% 616 42.60%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 756 1,446

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 22.69% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Railroad Commissioner

Jeff Weems DEM 511 100.00% 1,032 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 511 1,032

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 16.19% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Jim Sharp DEM 518 100.00% 1,029 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 518 1,029

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 16.15% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Bill Moody DEM 496 100.00% 997 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 496 997

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 15.64% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Blake Bailey DEM 488 100.00% 886 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 488 886

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 13.90% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Keith Hampton DEM 500 100.00% 996 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 500 996

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 15.63% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

State Senator, District 19

Luis C. Juarez, Jr. DEM 167 22.93% 319 22.51%

Carlos Uresti – Incumbent DEM 561 77.06% 1,098 77.48%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 728 1,417

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

BREWSTER COUNTY, REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

RACE NAME PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT

U. S. Representative District 23

Francisco “Quico” Canseco REP 29 13.48% 50 12.59%

Joseph Mack “Doc” Gould REP 41 19.06% 76 19.14%

Will Hurd REP 90 41.86% 171 43.07%

Mike Kueber REP 20 9.30% 34 8.56%

Robert (Doc) Lowry REP 35 16.27% 66 16.62%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 215 397

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

Governor

Kay Bailey Hutchison REP 50 21.36% 106 23.76%

Debra Medina REP 74 31.62% 130 29.14%

Rick Perry – Incumbent REP 110 47.00% 210 47.08%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 234 446

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 7.00% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Lieutenant Governor

David Dewhurst – Incumbent REP 190 100.00% 352 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 190 352

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.52% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Attorney General

Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 186 100.00% 345 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 186 345

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.41% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Susan Combs – Incumbent REP 190 100.00% 352 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 190 352

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.52% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jerry Patterson – Incumbent REP 186 100.00% 341 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 186 341

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.35% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of Agriculture

Todd Staples – Incumbent REP 188 100.00% 344 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 188 344

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.39% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Railroad Commissioner

Victor G. Carrillo – Incumbent REP 65 31.10% 109 28.68%

David Porter REP 144 68.89% 271 71.31%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 209 380

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.96% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Jeff Brown REP 35 19.23% 66 20.12%

Rick Green REP 44 24.17% 73 22.25%

Debra Lehrmann REP 25 13.73% 43 13.10%

Jim Moseley REP 36 19.78% 66 20.12%

Rebecca Simmons REP 33 18.13% 56 17.07%

Rick Strange REP 9 4.94% 24 7.31%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 182 328

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 5.14% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Paul Green – Incumbent REP 171 100.00% 312 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 171 312

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 4.89% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Eva Guzman – Incumbent REP 107 63.31% 201 64.01%

Rose Vela REP 62 36.68% 113 35.98%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 169 314

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 4.92% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2

Lawrence “Larry” Meyers – Incumbent REP 169 100.00% 311 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 169 311

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 4.88% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Cheryl Johnson – Incumbent REP 170 100.00% 310 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 170 310

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 4.86% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Michael E. Keasler – Incumbent REP 170 100.00% 311 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 170 311

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 4.88% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

State Senator, District 19

Dick Bowen REP 143 75.66% 257 74.27%

Robert Sol Mayer REP 46 24.33% 89 25.72%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 189 346

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

State Representative District 74

Yolanda Sotelo Garza REP 37 18.87% 287 49.39%

Thomas (T.C.) Kincaid, Jr. REP 159 81.12% 294 50.60%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 196 581

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #1: Photo ID

YES REP 213 93.01% 389 53.43%

NO REP 16 6.98% 339 46.56%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 229 728

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 11.42% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #2: Controlling Government Growth

YES REP 213 93.42% 393 92.90%

NO REP 15 6.57% 30 7.09%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 228 423

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 6.63% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #3: Cutting Federal Income Taxes

YES REP 220 96.06% 405 94.62%

NO REP 9 3.93% 23 5.37%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 229 428

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 6.71% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #4: Public Acknowledgement of God

YES REP 222 95.27% 402 94.36%

NO REP 11 4.72% 24 5.63%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 233 426

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 6.68% 6,371 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #5: Sonograms

YES REP 152 67.85% 268 63.20%

NO REP 72 32.14% 156 36.79%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 224 424

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 6.65% 6,371 Registered Voters

PRESIDIO COUNTY, REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

RACE NAME PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT

U. S. Representative District 23

Francisco “Quico” Canseco REP 3 30.00% 4 20.00%

Joseph Mack “Doc” Gould REP 1 10.00% 4 20.00%

Will Hurd REP 2 20.00% 4 20.00%

Mike Kueber REP 1 10.00% 1 5.00%

Robert (Doc) Lowry REP 3 30.00% 7 35.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 10 20

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

Governor

Kay Bailey Hutchison REP 1 7.14% 4 16.00%

Debra Medina REP 5 35.71% 6 24.00%

Rick Perry – Incumbent REP 8 57.14% 15 60.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 14 25

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.50% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Lieutenant Governor

David Dewhurst – Incumbent REP 9 100.00% 18 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 9 18

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Attorney General

Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 10 100.00% 19 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 10 19

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.38% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Susan Combs – Incumbent REP 10 100.00% 19 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 10 19

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.38% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jerry Patterson – Incumbent REP 10 100.00% 18 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 10 18

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of Agriculture

Todd Staples – Incumbent REP 8 100.00% 17 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 8 17

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.34% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Railroad Commissioner

Victor G. Carrillo – Incumbent REP 4 33.33% 6 26.08%

David Porter REP 8 66.66% 17 73.91%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 12 23

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.46% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Jeff Brown REP 3 42.85% 7 38.88%

Rick Green REP 2 28.57% 4 22.22%

Debra Lehrmann REP 1 14.28% 6 33.33%

Jim Moseley REP 1 14.28% 1 5.55%

Rebecca Simmons REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

Rick Strange REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 7 18

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Paul Green – Incumbent REP 7 100.00% 16 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 7 16

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.32% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Eva Guzman – Incumbent REP 5 62.50% 8 53.33%

Rose Vela REP 3 37.50% 7 46.66%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 8 15

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.30% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2

Lawrence “Larry” Meyers – Incumbent REP 9 100.00% 17 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 9 17

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.34% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Cheryl Johnson – Incumbent REP 9 100.00% 18 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 9 18

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Michael E. Keasler – Incumbent REP 8 100.00% 17 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 8 17

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.34% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

State Senator, District 19

Dick Bowen REP 7 58.33% 16 53.33%

Robert Sol Mayer REP 5 41.66% 14 46.66%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 12 30

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

State Representative District 74

Yolanda Sotelo Garza REP 3 25.00% 23 54.76%

Thomas (T.C.) Kincaid, Jr. REP 9 75.00% 19 45.23%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 12 42

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #1: Photo ID

YES REP 12 92.30% 23 95.83%

NO REP 1 7.69% 1 4.16%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 13 24

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.48% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #2: Controlling Government Growth

YES REP 13 100.00% 24 100.00%

NO REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 13 24

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.48% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #3: Cutting Federal Income Taxes

YES REP 14 100.00% 24 100.00%

NO REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 14 24

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.48% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #4: Public Acknowledgement of God

YES REP 14 100.00% 23 100.00%

NO REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 14 23

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.46% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Ballot Prop #5: Sonograms

YES REP 12 92.30% 19 86.36%

NO REP 1 7.69% 3 13.63%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 13 22

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 0.44% 4,932 Registered Voters

PRESIDIO COUNTY, DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

RACE NAME PARTY PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT

U. S. Representative District 23

Miguel Ortiz DEM 77 15.94% 159 16.44%

Ciro D. Rodriguez – Incumbent DEM 406 84.05% 808 83.55%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 483 967

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

—————————————-

Governor

Alma Ludivina Aguado DEM 49 11.55% 93 10.83%

Felix (Rodriguez) Alvarado DEM 73 17.21% 154 17.94%

Bill Dear DEM 1 0.23% 6 0.69%

Clement E. Glenn DEM 11 2.59% 21 2.44%

Star Locke DEM 4 0.94% 13 1.51%

Farouk Shami DEM 73 17.21% 139 16.20%

Bill White DEM 213 50.23% 432 50.34%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 424 858

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 17.39% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Lieutenant Governor

Linda Chavez-Thompson DEM 237 68.10% 495 70.41%

Ronnie Earle DEM 71 20.40% 139 19.77%

Marc Katz DEM 40 11.49% 69 9.81%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 348 703

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 14.25% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Attorney General

Barbara Ann Radnofsky DEM 246 100.00% 480 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 246 480

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 9.73% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Bill Burton DEM 101 27.67% 217 29.76%

Hector Uribe DEM 264 72.32% 512 70.23%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 365 729

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 14.78% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Commissioner of Agriculture

Richard “Kinky” Friedman DEM 176 49.57% 393 54.73%

Hank Gilbert DEM 179 50.42% 325 45.26%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 355 718

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 14.55% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Railroad Commissioner

Jeff Weems DEM 260 100.00% 509 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 260 509

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 10.32% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Jim Sharp DEM 261 100.00% 520 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 261 520

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 10.54% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Bill Moody DEM 258 100.00% 509 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 258 509

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 10.32% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Blake Bailey DEM 250 100.00% 499 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 250 499

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 10.11% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Keith Hampton DEM 253 100.00% 501 100.00%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 253 501

Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%

* County Turnout 10.15% 4,932 Registered Voters

—————————————-

State Senator, District 19

Luis C. Juarez, Jr. DEM 113 26.77% 319 33.82%

Carlos Uresti – Incumbent DEM 309 73.22% 624 66.17%

———– ———–

Total Votes Cast 422 943

Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%