Election Results March 2nd, 2010

BREWSTER COUNTY, DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
RACE NAME PARTY PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT
U. S. Representative District 23
Miguel Ortiz DEM 204 24.87% 324 20.46%
Ciro D. Rodriguez – Incumbent DEM 616 75.12% 1,259 79.53%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 820 1,583
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
Governor
Alma Ludivina Aguado DEM 41 5.30% 84 5.57%
Felix (Rodriguez) Alvarado DEM 60 7.76% 171 11.35%
Bill Dear DEM 15 1.94% 29 1.92%
Clement E. Glenn DEM 36 4.65% 58 3.85%
Star Locke DEM 26 3.36% 45 2.98%
Farouk Shami DEM 102 13.19% 205 13.61%
Bill White DEM 493 63.77% 914 60.69%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 773 1,506
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 23.63% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Lieutenant Governor
Linda Chavez-Thompson DEM 336 43.97% 734 52.54%
Ronnie Earle DEM 231 30.23% 390 27.91%
Marc Katz DEM 197 25.78% 273 19.54%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 764 1,397
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 21.92% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Attorney General
Barbara Ann Radnofsky DEM 516 100.00% 1,015 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 516 1,015
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 15.93% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Bill Burton DEM 381 56.44% 666 50.03%
Hector Uribe DEM 294 43.55% 665 49.96%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 675 1,331
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 20.89% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of Agriculture
Richard “Kinky” Friedman DEM 398 52.64% 830 57.39%
Hank Gilbert DEM 358 47.35% 616 42.60%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 756 1,446
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 22.69% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Railroad Commissioner
Jeff Weems DEM 511 100.00% 1,032 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 511 1,032
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 16.19% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Jim Sharp DEM 518 100.00% 1,029 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 518 1,029
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 16.15% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Bill Moody DEM 496 100.00% 997 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 496 997
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 15.64% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Blake Bailey DEM 488 100.00% 886 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 488 886
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 13.90% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
Keith Hampton DEM 500 100.00% 996 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 500 996
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 15.63% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
State Senator, District 19
Luis C. Juarez, Jr. DEM 167 22.93% 319 22.51%
Carlos Uresti – Incumbent DEM 561 77.06% 1,098 77.48%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 728 1,417
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
BREWSTER COUNTY, REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
RACE NAME PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT
U. S. Representative District 23
Francisco “Quico” Canseco REP 29 13.48% 50 12.59%
Joseph Mack “Doc” Gould REP 41 19.06% 76 19.14%
Will Hurd REP 90 41.86% 171 43.07%
Mike Kueber REP 20 9.30% 34 8.56%
Robert (Doc) Lowry REP 35 16.27% 66 16.62%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 215 397
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
Governor
Kay Bailey Hutchison REP 50 21.36% 106 23.76%
Debra Medina REP 74 31.62% 130 29.14%
Rick Perry – Incumbent REP 110 47.00% 210 47.08%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 234 446
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 7.00% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Lieutenant Governor
David Dewhurst – Incumbent REP 190 100.00% 352 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 190 352
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.52% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Attorney General
Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 186 100.00% 345 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 186 345
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.41% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Susan Combs – Incumbent REP 190 100.00% 352 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 190 352
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.52% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jerry Patterson – Incumbent REP 186 100.00% 341 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 186 341
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.35% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of Agriculture
Todd Staples – Incumbent REP 188 100.00% 344 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 188 344
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.39% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Railroad Commissioner
Victor G. Carrillo – Incumbent REP 65 31.10% 109 28.68%
David Porter REP 144 68.89% 271 71.31%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 209 380
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.96% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Jeff Brown REP 35 19.23% 66 20.12%
Rick Green REP 44 24.17% 73 22.25%
Debra Lehrmann REP 25 13.73% 43 13.10%
Jim Moseley REP 36 19.78% 66 20.12%
Rebecca Simmons REP 33 18.13% 56 17.07%
Rick Strange REP 9 4.94% 24 7.31%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 182 328
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 5.14% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Paul Green – Incumbent REP 171 100.00% 312 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 171 312
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 4.89% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Eva Guzman – Incumbent REP 107 63.31% 201 64.01%
Rose Vela REP 62 36.68% 113 35.98%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 169 314
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 4.92% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2
Lawrence “Larry” Meyers – Incumbent REP 169 100.00% 311 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 169 311
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 4.88% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
Cheryl Johnson – Incumbent REP 170 100.00% 310 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 170 310
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 4.86% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
Michael E. Keasler – Incumbent REP 170 100.00% 311 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 170 311
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 4.88% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
State Senator, District 19
Dick Bowen REP 143 75.66% 257 74.27%
Robert Sol Mayer REP 46 24.33% 89 25.72%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 189 346
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
State Representative District 74
Yolanda Sotelo Garza REP 37 18.87% 287 49.39%
Thomas (T.C.) Kincaid, Jr. REP 159 81.12% 294 50.60%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 196 581
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #1: Photo ID
YES REP 213 93.01% 389 53.43%
NO REP 16 6.98% 339 46.56%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 229 728
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 11.42% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #2: Controlling Government Growth
YES REP 213 93.42% 393 92.90%
NO REP 15 6.57% 30 7.09%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 228 423
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 6.63% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #3: Cutting Federal Income Taxes
YES REP 220 96.06% 405 94.62%
NO REP 9 3.93% 23 5.37%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 229 428
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 6.71% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #4: Public Acknowledgement of God
YES REP 222 95.27% 402 94.36%
NO REP 11 4.72% 24 5.63%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 233 426
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 6.68% 6,371 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #5: Sonograms
YES REP 152 67.85% 268 63.20%
NO REP 72 32.14% 156 36.79%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 224 424
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 6.65% 6,371 Registered Voters
PRESIDIO COUNTY, REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
RACE NAME PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT
U. S. Representative District 23
Francisco “Quico” Canseco REP 3 30.00% 4 20.00%
Joseph Mack “Doc” Gould REP 1 10.00% 4 20.00%
Will Hurd REP 2 20.00% 4 20.00%
Mike Kueber REP 1 10.00% 1 5.00%
Robert (Doc) Lowry REP 3 30.00% 7 35.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 10 20
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
Governor
Kay Bailey Hutchison REP 1 7.14% 4 16.00%
Debra Medina REP 5 35.71% 6 24.00%
Rick Perry – Incumbent REP 8 57.14% 15 60.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 14 25
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.50% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Lieutenant Governor
David Dewhurst – Incumbent REP 9 100.00% 18 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 9 18
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Attorney General
Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 10 100.00% 19 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 10 19
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.38% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Susan Combs – Incumbent REP 10 100.00% 19 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 10 19
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.38% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jerry Patterson – Incumbent REP 10 100.00% 18 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 10 18
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of Agriculture
Todd Staples – Incumbent REP 8 100.00% 17 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 8 17
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.34% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Railroad Commissioner
Victor G. Carrillo – Incumbent REP 4 33.33% 6 26.08%
David Porter REP 8 66.66% 17 73.91%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 12 23
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.46% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Jeff Brown REP 3 42.85% 7 38.88%
Rick Green REP 2 28.57% 4 22.22%
Debra Lehrmann REP 1 14.28% 6 33.33%
Jim Moseley REP 1 14.28% 1 5.55%
Rebecca Simmons REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
Rick Strange REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 7 18
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Paul Green – Incumbent REP 7 100.00% 16 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 7 16
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.32% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Eva Guzman – Incumbent REP 5 62.50% 8 53.33%
Rose Vela REP 3 37.50% 7 46.66%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 8 15
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.30% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2
Lawrence “Larry” Meyers – Incumbent REP 9 100.00% 17 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 9 17
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.34% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
Cheryl Johnson – Incumbent REP 9 100.00% 18 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 9 18
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.36% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
Michael E. Keasler – Incumbent REP 8 100.00% 17 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 8 17
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.34% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
State Senator, District 19
Dick Bowen REP 7 58.33% 16 53.33%
Robert Sol Mayer REP 5 41.66% 14 46.66%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 12 30
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
State Representative District 74
Yolanda Sotelo Garza REP 3 25.00% 23 54.76%
Thomas (T.C.) Kincaid, Jr. REP 9 75.00% 19 45.23%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 12 42
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #1: Photo ID
YES REP 12 92.30% 23 95.83%
NO REP 1 7.69% 1 4.16%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 13 24
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.48% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #2: Controlling Government Growth
YES REP 13 100.00% 24 100.00%
NO REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 13 24
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.48% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #3: Cutting Federal Income Taxes
YES REP 14 100.00% 24 100.00%
NO REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 14 24
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.48% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #4: Public Acknowledgement of God
YES REP 14 100.00% 23 100.00%
NO REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 14 23
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.46% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Ballot Prop #5: Sonograms
YES REP 12 92.30% 19 86.36%
NO REP 1 7.69% 3 13.63%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 13 22
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 0.44% 4,932 Registered Voters
PRESIDIO COUNTY, DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
RACE NAME PARTY PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT
U. S. Representative District 23
Miguel Ortiz DEM 77 15.94% 159 16.44%
Ciro D. Rodriguez – Incumbent DEM 406 84.05% 808 83.55%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 483 967
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
—————————————-
Governor
Alma Ludivina Aguado DEM 49 11.55% 93 10.83%
Felix (Rodriguez) Alvarado DEM 73 17.21% 154 17.94%
Bill Dear DEM 1 0.23% 6 0.69%
Clement E. Glenn DEM 11 2.59% 21 2.44%
Star Locke DEM 4 0.94% 13 1.51%
Farouk Shami DEM 73 17.21% 139 16.20%
Bill White DEM 213 50.23% 432 50.34%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 424 858
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 17.39% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Lieutenant Governor
Linda Chavez-Thompson DEM 237 68.10% 495 70.41%
Ronnie Earle DEM 71 20.40% 139 19.77%
Marc Katz DEM 40 11.49% 69 9.81%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 348 703
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 14.25% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Attorney General
Barbara Ann Radnofsky DEM 246 100.00% 480 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 246 480
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 9.73% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Bill Burton DEM 101 27.67% 217 29.76%
Hector Uribe DEM 264 72.32% 512 70.23%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 365 729
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 14.78% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Commissioner of Agriculture
Richard “Kinky” Friedman DEM 176 49.57% 393 54.73%
Hank Gilbert DEM 179 50.42% 325 45.26%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 355 718
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 14.55% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Railroad Commissioner
Jeff Weems DEM 260 100.00% 509 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 260 509
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 10.32% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Jim Sharp DEM 261 100.00% 520 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 261 520
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 10.54% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Bill Moody DEM 258 100.00% 509 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 258 509
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 10.32% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Blake Bailey DEM 250 100.00% 499 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 250 499
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 10.11% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
Keith Hampton DEM 253 100.00% 501 100.00%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 253 501
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 0
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
* County Turnout 10.15% 4,932 Registered Voters
—————————————-
State Senator, District 19
Luis C. Juarez, Jr. DEM 113 26.77% 319 33.82%
Carlos Uresti – Incumbent DEM 309 73.22% 624 66.17%
———– ———–
Total Votes Cast 422 943
Precincts Reported 8 of 8 Precincts 100.00%
