Home Game:: Big Bend Cowboys

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

It was an unseasonably chilly, rainy day. By the end of the doubleheader, though, the sun peeked through the clouds. Spirits were high and the townspeople of Alpine demonstrated their pride by fervently cheering for their new team. Hotdogs, peanuts and cold beer mixed perfectly with the crack of the bat against the ball.

Baseball will be a boon for local business. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons that J. R. Smith, director of the Alpine Chamber of Commerce, has been campaigning so tirelessly to get the Cowboys behind the plate. “We should’ve called it the Alpine Cats– ’cause this project had nine lives.” Despite these concerns and last-minute snafus with the sound system and concessions, this was a great event and well-attended to boot.