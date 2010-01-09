List Your Favorite Art Gallery for Free!

around town, Big Bend

List Your Favorite Art Gallery for Free!

West Texas Weekly
January 9, 2010
7 Comments

grapes List Your Favorite Restaurant for Free

West Texas Weekly now features a free Big Bend art gallery directory. Advertisers and sponsors will receive preferential listing, but anyone can submit a basic listing for free.

In order to post a free directory listing, comment on this post with your listing.

  • Anyone, a fan or a business owner, can submit as many listings as they like. Use a seperate comment for each listing.
  • It should be in the following form: Mom’s Art Gallery– 412 Home Rd., Terlingua, TX (432) 555-2133‎
  • Pay attention to punctuation.
  • Be sure the information is accurate.
  • It must be less than 140 characters.

West Texas Weekly is quickly becoming the go-to source for Big Bend art, dining and events. This directory will be the best and most up-to-date gallery directory for the Big Bend.

If your gallery or exhibition space is interested in becoming an advertiser, learn about the Big Bend advertising services West Texas Weekly provides.

7 thoughts on “List Your Favorite Art Gallery for Free!

  5. Ruby Lone Star

    Fallen Wall Gallery — Edge of Texas, Redford features work by Chicken George Zupp & Ruby Lone Star(raManera) by appointment 432.384.2385

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.