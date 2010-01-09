List Your Favorite Art Gallery for Free!

West Texas Weekly now features a free Big Bend art gallery directory. Advertisers and sponsors will receive preferential listing, but anyone can submit a basic listing for free.
In order to post a free directory listing, comment on this post with your listing.
- Anyone, a fan or a business owner, can submit as many listings as they like. Use a seperate comment for each listing.
- It should be in the following form: Mom’s Art Gallery– 412 Home Rd., Terlingua, TX (432) 555-2133
- Pay attention to punctuation.
- Be sure the information is accurate.
- It must be less than 140 characters.
West Texas Weekly is quickly becoming the go-to source for Big Bend art, dining and events. This directory will be the best and most up-to-date gallery directory for the Big Bend.
WILD WOOLIES: Yarn – Classes – Adventure!
In the Corner Stores
203 East San Antonio
Marfa, TX 79843
(432) 729 1850
Fallen Wall Gallery — Edge of Texas, Redford features work by Chicken George Zupp & Ruby Lone Star(raManera) by appointment 432.384.2385
Kruger Gallery Marfa – 212 E San Antonio St., Marfa, TX (432)295-2577