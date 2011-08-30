Across the globe, Marfa might be best known for the mysterious lights located east of town that have remained unexplained for over 100 years.

The lucky people who have seen the lights describe them a number of different ways, but most agree the lights move around, change color and vary in intensity.

There are several theories about the origin of the Marfa Texas Lights. Sightings are often unpredictable and can occur at any time of night. Many claim that they are pockets of gas and others swear that they are glimmers of the mineral mica.

Some even adhere to the idea that they are the spirits of departed Apache warriors. There may be many explanations for the lights, but visitors and residents agree that they are definitely worth celebrating.

This supernatural phenomenon is celebrated at the annual Marfa Lights Festival held on Labor Day weekend. This year the festival will celebrate its’ 25th anniversary around the lawn of the Presidio County Courthouse.

Hosted by the Marfa Chamber of Commerce, the festival has become a reunion time for former residents and natives of the small town.

What to Expect at the Marfa Lights Festival

Marking the start of the festival, food and craft booths officially open at 5 pm on Friday. The next morning, festival goers are treated to a parade down Highland Avenue. There will be live music throughout the weekend and street dances on Friday and Saturday nights.

Entertainment throughout the weekend varies from year to year, but local musicians, the high school band and dance troupes are always part of the schedule. There is also a 10K run /5 K walk on Saturday morning.

Where to Stay, Play and Dine during the Festival

Marfa offers numerous lodging options during the festival, but hotels fill up quickly for this lively event. Reservations should be made early if you plan to stay near the action of the festival. Accommodations are available in Fort Davis or Alpine when the rooms in Marfa are filled to capacity.

Marfa has become a culinary haven for even the most discerning foodie. The Marfa Lights Festival brings even more options to the already decadent choices that can be found every day. Food trucks offer the usual fair favorites, including funnel cake, corn dogs, cotton candy, grilled corn, turkey legs and ice cold lemonade.

While you’re in Marfa, be sure to check out the other attractions that they city has to offer. Local establishments will be in party mode and many will feature live music, giveaways and other entertainment.

The Marfa Lights might be a mystery that will never be solved, but speculating about their origin during the festival gives visitors and locals a perfect excuse to gather each Labor Day. Make plans to take part in the numerous festivities this year at the Marfa Lights Festival.

Photo by jdeeringdavis