Welcome to Obama-stan! Can I take your order?

[The Last Patriot is a right-wing lunatic who has used a mix of threats and begging to have his illogical and scatterbrained opinions on my site. His opinions are in direct opposition to those of West Texas Weekly’s editorial staff.]



It used to be that an American meal was Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes polished off with a Nice Hunk of American Apple Pie. Now that we are firmly entrenched in “Obama-Stan” that will have to be changed (by federal fiat). Here is the new menu for an all American meal.

Step one, fill out a lot of dumb forms for your government issue meal. Now enjoy:

A heaping helping of Soviet Borscht , the beets raised on a collective farm

, the beets raised on a collective farm A Third Reich Gruberschnitzel , cooked and served through Totalitarian labor

, cooked and served through Totalitarian labor A heaping helping of Hawaiian Poi representing the ‘center’ of the new America

representing the ‘center’ of the new America A giant taco representing the Illegal Immigrants that Obama has invited to America

representing the Illegal Immigrants that Obama has invited to America A giant falafel representing Obama’s Muslim Heritage

AND FOR DESSERT?!?

Have medicine you don’t need or you won’t be able to eat again. Do you want a two ounce serving of Vicks 44? No?!? Doesn’t matter, you are taking medicine.

EAT ALL YOUR FOOD OR THE GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE YOUR KNIFE AND FORK!

I hate borscht, gruberschnitzel, poi, tacos and falafel. I want POT ROAST! At least be true to your African-American heritage, Obama and serve some Collard Greens and Fried Chicken! Instead, he has let all the kool-aid fall out of the kool-aid jar and given us something bad (not kool-aid).

The American meal will quickly become ‘PIGEON PIE’ or ‘RAT FRICASSEE’ as the American people become bankrupted by this irresponsible federal spending.

For the Last Patriot, I will throw Chef Obama’s crappy meal away and I will be eating my military ‘Meals Ready to Eat’ or some canned spam fried up with mustard and Tabasco sauce. It is better to eat your own food and be self-reliant (even if it is just a can of spam in the desert) than to go to this over-priced multi-cultural buffet the Federal Government is creating at public expense.

JOIN A MILITIA AND FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!

FREE THE HUTAREE17. CHRISTIAN SOLDIERS DEDICATED TO GOD AND COUNTRY.