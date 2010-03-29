Welcome to Obama-stan! Can I take your order?

[The Last Patriot is a right-wing lunatic who has used a mix of threats and begging to have his illogical and scatterbrained opinions on my site. His opinions are in direct opposition to those of West Texas Weekly’s editorial staff.]
It used to be that an American meal was Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes polished off with a Nice Hunk of American Apple Pie. Now that we are firmly entrenched in “Obama-Stan” that will have to be changed (by federal fiat). Here is the new menu for an all American meal.
Step one, fill out a lot of dumb forms for your government issue meal. Now enjoy:
- A heaping helping of Soviet Borscht, the beets raised on a collective farm
- A Third Reich Gruberschnitzel, cooked and served through Totalitarian labor
- A heaping helping of Hawaiian Poi representing the ‘center’ of the new America
- A giant taco representing the Illegal Immigrants that Obama has invited to America
- A giant falafel representing Obama’s Muslim Heritage
AND FOR DESSERT?!?
Have medicine you don’t need or you won’t be able to eat again. Do you want a two ounce serving of Vicks 44? No?!? Doesn’t matter, you are taking medicine.
EAT ALL YOUR FOOD OR THE GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE YOUR KNIFE AND FORK!
I hate borscht, gruberschnitzel, poi, tacos and falafel. I want POT ROAST! At least be true to your African-American heritage, Obama and serve some Collard Greens and Fried Chicken! Instead, he has let all the kool-aid fall out of the kool-aid jar and given us something bad (not kool-aid).
The American meal will quickly become ‘PIGEON PIE’ or ‘RAT FRICASSEE’ as the American people become bankrupted by this irresponsible federal spending.
For the Last Patriot, I will throw Chef Obama’s crappy meal away and I will be eating my military ‘Meals Ready to Eat’ or some canned spam fried up with mustard and Tabasco sauce. It is better to eat your own food and be self-reliant (even if it is just a can of spam in the desert) than to go to this over-priced multi-cultural buffet the Federal Government is creating at public expense.
JOIN A MILITIA AND FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!
FREE THE HUTAREE17. CHRISTIAN SOLDIERS DEDICATED TO GOD AND COUNTRY.
In my opinion, the Hutaree Militia is guilty of treason and blasphemy. Conspiring to kill a law enforcement officer is unforgivable.
Why on earth would you publish this drivel? You have no requirement to provide ‘the other side’. You are trying to establish a voice. If you keep giving this crackpot a place to make his offensive stand, you will lose more readers than you gain. I’ll be one of the lost.
I certainly don’t want to lose you as a reader, Reba. My aim is to provide a venue for a variety of voices– voices that are representative of our area of the nation. Believe it or not, this is a voice representative of a significant minority of folks out here.
I have given the Last Patriot a series of articles that I would like to see him write… but he is more interested in writing about politics.
Thank you for your comment, Reba.
I enjoy visiting the WTW site. Keep up the good work!
Who was the artist for the Tacobama ( my title) picture? It is so funny! ( Couldn’t agree less with the writer of the article) but just love the image! I would love to see how they treat other subjects.
jim
As my readership knows, I spend a lot of time finding strange websites. That painting (TacObama as you call it) came from an uncredited artist at
http://badpaintingsofbarackobama.com/
bad painting of barack obama [dot] com
I’m going to have a post about some of the weirdest sites I’ve found and this one will certainly be up there!
The Last Patriot reminds me of my grandma. I couldn’t possibly disagree more but it’s hilarious.
As seems to be the consensus above, i too disagree with the author, but on a side note… Did anyone know that the men and women serving in Afghanistan/Iraq et al have to pay for each MRE while they’re deployed? Have you ever personally tasted MRE’s? They make Spam look like T-bones. I, at least for one, believe that these troops are serving their country (WHETHER OR NOT YOU SUPPORT THE WAR POLICY THAT PUT THEM THERE)and should be granted the right to eat really crappy food for free!!! Any oorahs out there, maybe a hooaaa??? (Forgive the spelling)
You get a oorah from me, Horsegirl. Thanks for your comment and welcome to the site.
