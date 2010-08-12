Complain, rant, praise, needle, wonder, instigate, accuse and criticize anonymously! What’s on your mind, people?
I will collect your musings for the world to see.
The easiest way to sound off:
- Comment on this post anonymously. Also, your comments appear on the front page as soon as you make them.
- Scribble your thoughts on a cocktail napkin with some candyapple red lipstick or an orange Crayola and send it to West Texas Weekly PO Box 1400 Alpine, Texas, 79831.
- If you are really hard up, call me at (432) 294 2549 and leave a message on my voicemail.
Sorry, defamatory or X-rated comments will be omitted or edited.
It’s freaking ridiculous how bad the potholes are on the South Side of Alpine are on Sul Ross Avenue. Why are we spending millions of dollars on sidewalks when your damn car will fall apart driving around?
All the people in Marfa need to get a clue. They think that their poopoo doesn’t stink and people actually care about their precious little artsy-fartsy bulls@#$. No way! They are only famous for Randy Quaid getting drunk and not paying his bills.
Thank you to the kind soul who received a package sent to me and left it on my porch. Maybe there are still honest, good people out there.
I am so sick of the construction in Alpine… and its only 15% done.
Why doesn’t Marfa Public Radio have ‘Car Talk’ and ‘This American Life’? Those are the best shows on Public Radio. I just listen to them on my computer and don’t even listen to KRTS.
I had a cheeseburger, fries and a coke at Alicia’s Burrito and it cost me $12 (without tip!). What is going on? That just don’t seem right to me.
Why is Paris Hilton famous? She’s not even pretty and her breasts are small.
There are too many damn cops out here. You can’t turn around and fart without some bozo with a badge snooping into your life.
West Texas Weekly is lame… all you do is copy other people’s work and steal it. YOu need to have nude photographs of hot West Texas women who like sex.
Well… do you know any West Texas women who like sex who are willing to pose nude? Ah hah! It’s not that easy!
I hate it when people post comments to a site claiming they dislike it. Obviously you were here, you cared enough to contribute to it even. Thank God it’s typically only 14 year old males who think about nothing but naked women and wanting to have sex.
West Texas Weekly should have a Calendar of events going on in West Texas at all times! I don’t have any central place to find out what’s going on, and it’d be nice to know about more than bars with webpages bands.
Thank you for the feedback.
You should have job openings listed on here somewhere Andrew. I’ve been looking for a job in the area for a year now and it’s nearly impossible to find any one source for available positions in such small towns (Alpine/Marfa/Terlingua/Study-Butte specifically). : )
THANKS ANDREW FOR ALL YOUR HARD WORK . I LOVE ALL THE INTRESTING INFO YOU POST AND PEOPLES LIKES AND DISLIKE. MY MY HOW LUCKY WE ALL ARE JUST TO BE ABLE TO DISAGREE WITH EACH OTHER . LONG LIVE FREEDOM HUMMMMMMMMMMM.
Thank God we finally have a real bar in Alpine. The Saddle Club ROCKS!!
I give newspapers their due… classified ads are still useful in small geographic markets because everyone reads them.
People expect online classifieds to be free. How can I compete with monster.com?
Thank you, Paula. Say hi to Tony, Maria and the rugrats for me when you get the chance.
I’ll have to go in there and have a virgin pina colada one of these days.
“Uh, can I have a colada and milk?”
there is a listing for last feed entry titled yamnonomous my virus program says it is a a virus. You might want to delete it and find out where it came from JP Schwartz Doc Cactus
The desert is a magical place full of hidden life and mysterious wonders.
someone needs to give marathon an enema. between the drugs, and whoremongers, it’s NOT the nice little town tourists think it is. not to mention the FREAKS who can walk to your yard and shoot your dog in it’s pen because they felt like it!
here’s one for you. SCREW the purple zone! HOW does the owner get away with having the EXACT SAME ITEMS in their store, that the Hung-Over Dragon from marathon had and NOT go to prison like the owner of the hungover dragon almost did> Also, the owner of the purple zone had the other shop, texas treasures which was BUSTED FOR MARIJUANA! whereas the hungover dragon never had anything like that at all!
