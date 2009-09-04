Open Letter to Terlingua Ranch Property Owners



[The following is an open letter to all Terlingua Ranch property owners regarding proxy voting rights. It was composed by Don Mahan and Kathleen O’ Keefe.]

Terlingua Ranch Property Owner,

I would like to thank all those owners that voted no, to the last two requests to raise maintenance fees for Terlingua Ranch. Thanks to you , there has been no further increases in fees and the board has finally realized that special assessment are only a backdoor method of increasing fees which the property owners do not appreciate. The property owners can get things done when they exercise their voting rights.

What is the board doing now? Now, they think that they should sell off all the assets. This includes the following: Cabins, RV Park, restaurant, swimming pool, bathhouse, bunk house, deer locker, ranch headquarters, airplane landing strip, deer locker, water wells, water storage tanks, stables, maintenance area buildings and all road maintenance equipment.



In order to dispose of all these assets, the board wants you, the property owners to give them permission to do this. They want you to vote for a bylaw change that would permit you to give a board member (secretary) your proxy. He then would vote your proxy for what he wants to do with all the assets of the corporation.

The way the board has worded this resolution, is that you cannot give your proxy to the person you chose to represent you. You can defeat this effort to steal your proxy rights, by voting NO to the board resolution.

We should not give our proxy vote to any board member when they will not even tell the property owners what board secretary(Tom Durham) is going to vote for and what will the board do with the money that is obtained from selling all the property that POATRI owns. Are they going to sell everything to some of their special interest buddies?

Also the board is greatly reducing the expenses of the ranch, but no consideration has been given to reducing the maintenance fees of Terlingua ranch. Also the board has given no consideration to a fairer fee than the current flat fee which only benefits special interests: large land owners, speculators, real estate people, mining and oil exploration companies. As these special interests add tracts to their holdings, decreased revenue to POATRI is occurring.

So far all the board has stated, is that they intend to lease, sale, or exchange all the assets of POATRI. I certainly do not think that the road maintenance equipment and ranch office should be sold. If you sell off the road maintenance equipment, little will be obtained from the sale of second hand equipment which is paid for. The road grading companies in Brewster County and elsewhere would have the board over a barrel, unless the board has a fallback position.

Also what is the logic in selling the ranch office if another building must be built to replace it? How much will the new office building cost?

Should the board be trusted to protect the property owner’s interest? You be the judge.

The board has:

• Denied 303 property owners the right to vote proxy after the board secretary had approved the registered proxy ballots. Tom Durham would not even tell the property owners why the board denied them their vote.

• Charged the property owners a special assessment even though the property owners had defeated special assessments by an election.

• Charged property owners interest rates in excess of Texas State maximum rates.

• Allowed the ranch manager to deny property owners access to ranch records in violation of state law.

• Allowed the ranch manager to engage in nepotism.

• Allowed the ranch manager and her staff to engage in ranch politics which is outlawed in every city, county, state and federal office in the United States of America.

• Increased maintenance fees by filing a false document in the Brewster County Courthouse. At present, there is a lawsuit filed in the Brewster County District Court by Julianne Braun over this issue.

• Increased maintenance fees whereby the small property owners saw their fees go up 300% and the large special interest property owners saw their maintenance fees actually go down.

• The board has recently given a road maintenance contract to a ranch resident without competitive bidding for the contract. Also Alida Lorio is now working for that firm. Special interests strike again.

• The board has been told by their own audit committee in an open board meeting that safeguards are needed to protect the financial interests of property owners. The board has done nothing in four months to protect the property owners from loopholes in Policies and Procedures, which do not require competitive bidding on large purchases.

In conclusion please vote no to the board resolution since you will not be represented by anyone at the table, when the board votes to dispose of all the Terlingua ranch assets.

Don Mahan

Member of TRRP and MTHC

dwmahan@sbcglobal.net

281-496-5034

Kathleen O’Keefe

Concerned Owner

okeefe1955@aol.com

512-680-0849