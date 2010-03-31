The Terlingua Ranch is F@#$ed

[The Last Patriot is a right-wing lunatic who has used a mix of threats and begging to have his illogical and scatterbrained opinions on my site. His opinions are in direct opposition to those of West Texas Weekly’s editorial staff.]
Mostly I point out the tyranny and oppression that people face going up against the UNITED SNAKES OF AMERICA. But now the Last Patriot has an issue that hits closer to home. THE TERLINGUA RANCH PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION IS F@#$ED.
Two directors recently were caught drunk, wearing masks and bearing firearms riding around the roads. This is ridiculous! These jive turkeys resigned their positions BUT THIS IS CHARACTERISTIC OF THE CULTURE THERE. WILL ANY OTHER REPORTER TELL YOU THE TRUTH? NO! Only the Last Patriot has the stones to tell it like it is.
I spent a couple of weeks with some gun buddies at Terlingua Ranch and they had some crazy stuff to say about the crazy things going on at the ranch. First off, THE FACILITIES ARE CLOSED. If I want to take a shower, I have to use some wet-wipes to clean up. After a long day of drinking beer and shooting guns, wet-wipes are a p@#$-poor way to clean up. (no burgers either) The Last Patriot offers to lease the facilities for my own Christian Gun Club/Militia. It is nice and remote (perfect for militia training); not so perfect for selling hamburgers or hotel rooms.
Also, it has come to my attention that the jackbooted thugs of the Terlingua Ranch administration have been infringing on the property rights of the owners. At least OUR FASCIST FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS A MANDATE FROM THE PEOPLE. The Property Owners Association has no governmental power. I also hear about bullying, gates being torn down and unending litigation with property owners (with their own funds no less).
I urge my neighbors to adopt the following course of action:
- RESIGN FROM THE VOLUNTARY PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION AND REFUSE TO GIVE PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS. They do not have the resources or the legal power to take your land; it is only because of crooked lawyers and judges and WEAK OWNERS WHO DO NOT FIGHT BACK that they have taken people’s land for non-payment of fees.
- ARM YOURSELF AND PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY. If an armed individual is on your land acting in a suspicious manner and does not answer your legitimate questions YOU MAY BE IN DANGER. If you reasonably feel that you or your family is in danger at your own home: SHOOT FIRST ASK QUESTIONS LATER.
- ATTEND MEETINGS AND BE AS DISRUPTIVE AS POSSIBLE. This is a bulls@#$ fake parliament that uses double-dipping and cronyism to pay out the corrupt officers. Point this out in strong language at every opportunity. I SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER.
JOIN A MILITIA AND FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!
FREE THE HUTAREE17. CHRISTIAN SOLDIERS DEDICATED TO GOD AND COUNTRY.
Mr. Suber, there was no author shown for the posting above about Terlingua Ranch. Is there a way to contact this writer and in the future would you please identify authors of pieces on this site.
Thank you,
Linda
The author is “The Last Patriot”. Look for editorial matter (such as authorship) in the italicized material at the beginning of the post. If you have a question for him, please leave it in the comments. Anything uncredited is written by me or the editorial staff.
Last Patriot, you are playing with fire, boy!
These are slanders that are not true… you are just repeating rumors that have no basis in fact.
You should be careful… you don’t want to have an accident.
Please refrain from making threats, RanchHand.
I guess you have to sort of a nutjob to live out there anyway, so a little gunplay isn’t going to upset anyone’s apple cart…just sayin’.
And hey, that fat girl is kinda’ hot? I’ll assume she’s Mrs. Last Patriot, sooooo are there any more like her at home?
RanchHand is a pu$$y…
I know for a fact that the Last Patriot is right on the money. Recently, two board directors were caught by law enforcement riding ranch roads, wearing masks, drinking alcohol and discharging firearms. Because of this, they have resigned their offices.
Although it is vulgar, Terlingua Ranch truly is f@#$ed at the moment. It’s bankrupt. There are IRS liens on some of the assets. Even worse, there is a vacuum in the leadership department. In my opinion, POATRI should be scrapped and we should start over.
Tony I have to disagree, I do believe that some things took place that should definitely not have. Your statement ( two board directors were caught by law enforcement riding ranch roads, wearing masks, drinking alcohol and discharging firearms. Because of this, they have resigned their offices.)is totally unfounded.
Law enforcement was not involved until after the trespassers (whoever they were, remember they were wearing masks) left.
The resignation of two directors is totaly unrelated to the other incident.
A check of the Brewster County Clerk’s records showed no liens of any kind against POATRI.
The new directors are working hard and they are keeping their promises.
A complaint was filed against one person by the property owner and it was not either of the directors who resigned. Chuck
I don’t know gave you all of your information but it is very flawed, someone adding 2+2 and getting 8.
“Don’t believe anything you hear and only half of what you see” I don’t know who said it first but it still applies.
Chuck, you sell lots at the Ranch. You are biased. You don’t want people to know that when they purchase a lot on Terlingua Ranch they are buying into a massive clusterf@#$.
TRUE OR FALSE
The Terlingua Ranch does not have enough money to operate tourism facilities.
TRUE
Officers of the Terlingua Ranch have engaged in cronyism; and because of this Terlingua Ranch has a tax debt to the IRS.
TRUE
Friends, cronies and well-wishers in with the Board of Directors have born false witness, attacked, terrorized and bullied anyone who has stood up to them. Torn down signs, gates, made threats, etc.
TRUE, TRUE, TRUE.
The Terlingua Ranch is f@#$ed. End of story. Start over with something that’s worth a s!@#.
The sad thing is that none of the local media is reporting on this.
Hey! Tony… I’m right here, buddy. Aren’t me and Last Patriot local media?
Tony I do not and have not ever sold a tract on Terlingua Ranch or even in Texas for that matter. You are biased.( Yes I am ) about the new board, I think they are doing a wonderful job. You say “You don’t want people to know that when they purchase a lot on Terlingua Ranch they are buying into a massive clusterf@#$.” I have on many occasions clarified for people what the truth is when I see some flipper being deceptive in their advertising.
TRUE OR FALSE
The Terlingua Ranch does not have enough money to operate tourism facilities.
TRUE and they shouldn’t be, it should be a lodge for the owners not a public resort.
Officers of the Terlingua Ranch have engaged in cronyism; and because of this Terlingua Ranch has a tax debt to the IRS.
TRUE former boards have in my opinion engaged in cronyism, and blatantly, and I strongly disapprove of it Terlingua Ranch has no tax debt to the IRS that I can find. If you have proof please display it. YEPPER THAT IS A CHALLENGE
Friends, cronies and well-wishers in with the Board of Directors have born false witness, attacked, terrorized and bullied anyone who has stood up to them. Torn down signs, gates, made threats, etc.
TRUE, TRUE, TRUE.
Yes I have herd thoes stories TOO and I suspect there is a lot of truth there and some exaggeration. But this is not the current board, they have been very positive and transparent just like they promised they would.
I can understand your scepticism but, I believe in them and hope they can make the ranch a better place.
If this was a horse race they would be starting out in last place, they have much bad history to overcome.
The original developer left a legal mess that will most likely never be totaly fixable.
I personally have nothing to gain or loose no matter what way things go.
Toni I wasn’t trying to start a argument with you, I just wanted to relate the truth as I see it.
My statements are just my personal opinion, I speak for no one but my self.
Chuck or Tony,
What was the date of the law enforcement investigative report? And what did that report state?
Back up your statements with some kind of factual proof!
BCAVECANYON
BCAVECANYON
The first report to Brewster County Sheriffs office was made around 2230 hrs on Sunday Feb 14, and as a result two deputies came to the scene on Monday FEB 15 in the am. They spoke with the property owner did an investigation, collected evidence and filed a report. The property owner signed the complaint in Alpine Monday Feb 15 in the PM. The report would go from the Sheriffs office to the DA for prosecution after review determined justification. Being a active investigation the report would not yet be available to the public. Any comment on information in the report made by me would be hearsay and could jeopardize the investigation, so I cannot make any further statement. Chuck
Evi & Randy Quaid should move to Terlingua Ranch.
Hi all, I own a tract of 5 acres in G193, is this land worth keeping? Please send message back to Darrell_Jacks21@yahoo.com
Depends on how accessible it is, if there’s water or easy access to electricity.
from what I’ve seen you might as well hold on to it,cause to sell it is next to impossible@unless you give it away!
It’s 2015. I am thinking about buying a tract of land at Terlingua. What is the status of the assoication. Are they stronger than the county, state, or federal govt. The real estate agent has stressed title insurance. What do the annual dues pay for. Please educate me. Thanks and GIGEM’
C’mon Charlie , the waters great. Ya can’t keep everybody happy all the time. EVERYTHING would be f#%*ed if there weren’t people with stones enough to work on it.
Hoppe things have changed………….my daughter, son and granddaughter are there for the weekend………….