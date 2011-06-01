Snow Skiing in Texas? Just a Drive Away

Despite having vast open spaces and towering mountain tops, one thing West Texas does not have are snow covered slopes.

The good news for locals and visitors alike is that snowy peaks can be found just a short drive away in New Mexico.

Skiing excursions offer an affordable and unique break from the sometimes dry winter weather of West Texas. With over 300 inches of snow each year, New Mexico offers exceptional downhill skiing, inner tube riding and high-mountain Nordic skiing.

Ski Apache Resort

Located high in the peaks of the Sierra Blanca Mountain Range is the Ski Apache Resort, one of the best warm-weather ski resorts in the nation. This popular destination is the southern-most ski area in the country and is conveniently located next to the picturesque town of Ruidoso.

Owned by the Mescalero Apache Indian Tribe, Ski Apache features 750-acres of skiable terrain with runs designed for both beginner and advanced skiers and snowboarders. During the season, the Inn of the Mountain Gods, also owned by the Mescalero Apache Indians, offers a variety of lodging packages that include access to the ski resort.

Ski Apache is said to be the perfect option for skiers that love the sport, but dislike cold weather. The average temperature is around 30 degrees in the winter with plenty of sunshine. Ski season can be unpredictable, but typically the mountain opens for cold weather fun on Thanksgiving weekend and runs through late March.

Ski Apache does have the ability to create man-made snow and dedicated crews work tirelessly to ensure that there is snow on the mountain, regardless of Mother Nature’s plans.

Sandia Peak Ski Area

Another option for ski enthusiasts is the Sandia Peak Ski Area, located just seven hours north of the Tri-County area. Besides being in close proximity to beautiful Albuquerque, Sandia Peak features “The Tram,” an engineering marvel that offers spectacular views of Cibola National Forest. Open from December to March, Sandia Peak features slopes designed for all levels of skiers.

West Texas may not be able to offer its own skiing, but fulfilling a desire to hit the slopes is just a car ride away. With a total of eleven ski areas to choose from, New Mexico is the perfect option for the avid skier or snowboarder.

Where do you like to go skiing? Have you ever made the trek to Ruidoso?