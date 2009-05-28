What do YOU want?

UPDATE: YOU ARE TOO APATHETIC TO BE ALLOWED A VOICE IN WHAT YOU WANT!!! THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE VIEWED THIS POST AND I HAVE RECEIVED NO FEEDBACK!!! THEREFORE I ALONE WILL DECIDE WHAT YOU SEE, A PICTURE OF MR. T AND MARTHA STEWART EATING SPAGHETTI:
Right now my overall goal is to provide the best internet content for people living in the Big Bend or visiting here.
My question is this: what does that mean to YOU?
My focus now is:
- A calendar of events that covers the whole area
- The most comprehensive news links for the whole area
- Video of live music, interesting people and unique events
The internet is an interactive medium. What would YOU like to see on here? Here are some ideas:
- Trivia and contests
- In-depth coverage of movies and books with a regional interest
- More nature photography/video
- More goofy/weird stuff from YouTube
- Survivalist/rural living advice
- Political coverage
- Lifestyle advice, health, wisdom etc.
Tell me what you want and I will do my best to get it to you. Comment below or e-mail me at andrewsuber@hotmail.com
I would like to see more political coverage. I enjoy your coverage of cultural events and interviews with people who live in this region.
Thanks Andrew.
I agree completely, Jo. Right now you can see important political events covered in the News Round-up every week. However, I do want to cover political issues that people are concerned about.
What is important to you in particular?
Instead of clicking on a media link I usually have read already, it would be nice to have a story from WTW. I appreciate and enjoy WTW’s view and commentary.
I need a Contributing Editor Politics… are you interested, Jo?
In my opinion, a lot of folks around here are somewhat apathetic towards politics. We don’t really have any local blogs on politics. The newspaper coverage is mediocre.
If there’s not a real demand for it, or an audience for it, I’m afraid I might be wasting my time.
I hear a desire for adequate political coverage a lot. If you want, we can discuss it further at your convenience. I understand your concern and I understand you have a vision for WTW. Political coverage or not, WTW helps provide useful information and a platform for communication in the tri county region.
I would love to have in-depth political coverage. Once people are 1) commenting on political stories 2) sending me links to relevant political articles and 3) writing their own opinions in other blogs, then I have something to work with.
I get to see the statistics generated from people clicking out-going links… stories about politics in my News Roundup receive less clicks than other more salacious stories.
I’m certain you know what I’m talking about– are people interacting with revivacollective.org to the extent you want?
It seems like folks are much more interested in what’s going on down at Terlingua Ranch than they are in what’s going on in City Council. The Terlingua Ranch subject gets all three of those ‘interest indicators’. The Lyle Lovett concert got a much bigger audience reaction than anything on politics.
If any subject gets that level of interest, I will delve into it. Until then, write a nice article on some aspect of local politics on your blog and I will link to it 🙂
IMHO, you are too chicken to right about politics because your site is way too liberal. Did you know that Obama bowed to a king and also embarassed the queen of England! He has promised to make the auto industry and health care socialist and he has praised countless socialists like hugo chaves.
America is about to go the way of Russsia, just a bunch of drunk people sitting on tractors waiting for their welfare check! If you cover that than you weill have real interest from the people of America!
Your site is NOT way to Liberal ,,but what would you expect from an idiot that says Obama wants to make us a Communist country (Fort Davis dood your an IDIOT)…
I live 1300 miles from my land in Terlingua ,,so i enjoy anything relative to whats going on out there or Big Bend,,any news on water ,,development,solar power updates new developments etc,,or changes coming that way ,,as well as any updates on whats going on at the border ,,check points etc,,,
thank you
Danny
What I’m looking for is general area information that would be useful to a newly relocated family,i.e. places to go, what people are doing, but definitely not polictical information or activites. There are plenty of web sites, either right or left, to cater to these tastes. I don’t care to spend my time deleting a bunch of inflammatory political comments, or weeding through a number of political links to get to the lighter side of news in the Tri-County area. I do enjoy the music information that has been a draw to me, and the dining information is helpful – the heading “events, dining, lodging” is what got my attention to begin with. Anyway, that’s my 3-cents worth(adjusted for the economy).
Your site is NOT way to Liberal ,,gut what would you expect from an idiot that says Obama wants to make uz a Communist country (Fort Davis dood your an IDIOT)…
I live 1300 miles from my land in Terlingua ,,so 9 enjoy anything relative to whats going on out there or Big Bend,,any news on water ,,development,solar power updates new developments etc,,or changes coming that way ,,as well as any updates on whats going on at the border ,,check points etc,,,
thank you
Danny;
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than You | mujeresdejuarez.org
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than You | OMG It Went Viral
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than You | I Love Train Wrecks
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than YouFun at Work | Fun at Work
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than You | Bullet Metro
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than You – Live Strong Forever
Pingback: 23 Ways Martha Stewart Is More Hipster Than You - ReachUsLocal Demo